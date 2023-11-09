The Carolina Panthers (1-7) go on the road to meet the Chicago Bears (2-7) at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bears and the Panthers.

Bears vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 3.5 39 -190 +155

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

Chicago's games this year have an average total of 43.5, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have put together a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bears have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.

Chicago has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 39 points.

Carolina's average game total this season has been 43.4, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread in a matchup one time this year (1-6-1).

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has not won as an underdog of +155 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Bears vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bears 20.9 15 26.9 30 43.5 8 9 Panthers 17.5 28 28.3 26 43.4 4 8

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.

In Chicago's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Bears have been outscored by 54 points this season (six points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 86 points (10.8 per game).

Panthers

Carolina has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Panthers have gone over the total once.

The Bears have a -54-point scoring differential on the season (-6 per game). The Panthers also have been outscored by opponents this year (86 total points, 10.8 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 42.6 44.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 22.8 26.2 ATS Record 3-5-1 1-2-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.4 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 23.0 26.0 ATS Record 1-6-1 1-2-1 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 0-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

