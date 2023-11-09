Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Alachua County, Florida is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mosley High School at Buchholz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Palatka High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
