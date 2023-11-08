The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 108-107 win against the Lakers, Lowry had five points and five assists.

With prop bets in place for Lowry, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+102)

Over 6.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were ranked 11th in the league defensively last year, giving up 113 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Grizzlies were 21st in the NBA last season, conceding 44.4 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies conceded 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per game last year, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league in that category.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 20 8 4 4 2 0 0 12/5/2022 34 10 7 6 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.