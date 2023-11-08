The New York Knicks (3-4) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on November 8, 2023.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% lower than the 51.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The 104.4 points per game the Knicks put up are 21.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (125.9).

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

San Antonio has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks averaged 117.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 114.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

New York allowed 113 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (113.2).

The Knicks made 12.3 treys per game, which was 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they shot 35.7% when playing at home and 35.1% when playing on the road.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Spurs scored 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (111).

At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 124.7.

The Spurs drained more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury RJ Barrett Questionable Knee

Spurs Injuries