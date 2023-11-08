How to Watch the Knicks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (3-4) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on November 8, 2023.
Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% lower than the 51.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- The Spurs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The 104.4 points per game the Knicks put up are 21.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (125.9).
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.
- The Knicks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.
- The Spurs' 114.6 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 102.4 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks averaged 117.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 114.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.
- New York allowed 113 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (113.2).
- The Knicks made 12.3 treys per game, which was 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they shot 35.7% when playing at home and 35.1% when playing on the road.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Spurs scored 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (111).
- At home, the Spurs allowed 121.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 124.7.
- The Spurs drained more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (11) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Knee
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Wrist
