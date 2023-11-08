Player props are available for Tyler Herro and Desmond Bane, among others, when the Miami Heat visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Heat vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Herro has put up 22.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Herro has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Herro has connected on 3.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +118) 0.5 (Over: -159)

Jimmy Butler is putting up 16.5 points per game this season, 5.0 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Wednesday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 0.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 6.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Wednesday's over/under for Kyle Lowry is 6.5 points, 1.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Lowry averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Lowry, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Bane is averaging 24.0 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Bane averages 4.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

