The Miami Heat (3-4) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) on November 8, 2023.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Heat are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 15th.

The 107.4 points per game the Heat record are 7.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (115).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, the Heat put up 3.9 more points per game (111.4) than they did in road games (107.5).

Miami gave up 110.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

In home games, the Heat sunk the same number of three-pointers per game as away from home (12). Meanwhile, they had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries