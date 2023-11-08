The injury report for the Miami Heat (3-4) heading into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) currently includes three players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 from FedExForum.

The Heat are coming off of a 108-107 win over the Lakers in their last game on Monday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 28 points paced the Heat in the victory.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caleb Martin SF Out Knee 2.0 3.0 1.0 Nikola Jovic PF Out Wrist 8.0 11.0 4.0 R.J. Hampton PG Out Illness 0.0 0.0 0.0

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Xavier Tillman: Questionable (Knee), John Konchar: Questionable (Hip), Derrick Rose: Out (Knee)

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSUN

