The Miami Heat (3-4) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Heat are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Grizzlies 108

Heat vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.1)

Heat (-4.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.0

The Grizzlies sport a 2-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-6-0 mark from the Heat.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 100% of the time.

Both Miami and Memphis games have gone over the point total 42.9% of the time this year.

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 3-1, while the Grizzlies are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat have struggled to put up points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 107.4 points per game. They've fared better on defense, ranking 14th by surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

Miami is averaging 43.1 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest (19th-ranked).

So far this season, the Heat rank 14th in the league in assists, averaging 26.3 per game.

Miami ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 16.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 14th in the league by committing 14.1 turnovers per contest.

The Heat are sinking 12.4 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 38% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

