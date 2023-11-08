The Loyola Chicago Ramblers play the Florida Atlantic Owls at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-5.5) 142.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 142.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic compiled a 23-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Owls games.

Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Last year, 15 of the Ramblers' games hit the over.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.