Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers play the Florida Atlantic Owls at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on Barstool Sports.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago matchup in this article.
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Loyola Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-5.5)
|142.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-6.5)
|142.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic compiled a 23-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Owls games.
- Loyola Chicago covered nine times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
- Last year, 15 of the Ramblers' games hit the over.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.