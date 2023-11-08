How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Barstool Sports
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Florida Atlantic had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers ranked 343rd.
- Last year, the Owls put up 5.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Ramblers allowed (72.5).
- Florida Atlantic went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in away games (75.9).
- When playing at home, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in away games (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic made 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.