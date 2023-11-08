The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Barstool Sports

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Florida Atlantic had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers ranked 343rd.

Last year, the Owls put up 5.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Ramblers allowed (72.5).

Florida Atlantic went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in away games (75.9).

When playing at home, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in away games (67.5).

Florida Atlantic made 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule