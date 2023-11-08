Duncan Robinson and his Miami Heat teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 108-107 win over the Lakers (his most recent action) Robinson produced 12 points.

In this piece we'll break down Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Over 2.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113 points per contest last season made the Grizzlies the 11th-ranked team in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league last year, conceding 44.4 per game.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies gave up 26.4 per contest last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 3 2 1 0 0 0 0

