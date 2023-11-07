When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Victor Hedman score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and four assists.

Hedman's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.0 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

