Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Santa Rosa County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Snook Christian Academy at West Florida Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
