For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Paul a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Paul has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Paul's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

