Will Mikey Eyssimont light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Eyssimont has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Eyssimont has zero points on the power play.

Eyssimont's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 37 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

