On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Luke Glendening going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Glendening has zero points on the power play.

Glendening averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 37 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

