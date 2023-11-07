The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won three of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Tampa Bay is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in eight of 12 games this season.

Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs. Canadiens Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 45 (4th) Goals 32 (19th) 42 (28th) Goals Allowed 37 (17th) 13 (4th) Power Play Goals 9 (13th) 4 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning create the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 45 this season.

The Lightning rank 28th in total goals against, giving up 3.5 goals per game (42 total) in league action.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +3 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.