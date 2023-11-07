The Tennessee Volunteers will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Florida A&M vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers scored 6.9 fewer points per game last year (59.0) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (65.9).

When Florida A&M allowed fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.

Last year, the Volunteers put up 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Rattlers gave up (71.0).

When Tennessee scored more than 71.0 points last season, it went 15-3.

Florida A&M Schedule