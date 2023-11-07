Tuesday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 89-47 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 7.

The Rattlers finished 6-23 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida A&M vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 89, Florida A&M 47

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rattlers' -348 scoring differential last season (outscored by 12.0 points per game) was a result of scoring 59.0 points per game (295th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (317th in college basketball).

Florida A&M averaged 0.9 more points in SWAC action (59.9) than overall (59.0).

In 2022-23, the Rattlers scored 6.1 more points per game at home (62.6) than away (56.5).

Florida A&M allowed 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.