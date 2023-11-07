The Creighton Bluejays will start their 2023-24 season facing the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Florida A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida A&M put together a 12-10-0 ATS record last season.

The Rattlers won their only game last year when playing as at least 35.5-point underdogs.

Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 ATS record last year.

Bluejays games hit the over 13 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.