The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) take the court against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

FGCU vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Last season, FGCU had a 14-8 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 215th.

The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up.

FGCU went 12-7 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.1.

At home, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.

At home, FGCU sunk 10.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.2%).

