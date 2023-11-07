The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Anthony Cirelli, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Considering a bet on Cirelli? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:22 per game on the ice, is -2.

Cirelli has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 12 games this year, Cirelli has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Cirelli has an assist in four of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Cirelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 4 5 Points 1 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

