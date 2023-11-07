Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 7?
Can we anticipate Anthony Cirelli finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Cirelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Cirelli has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
