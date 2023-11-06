Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Monday at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Hedman intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Hedman has averaged 24:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In two of 11 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Hedman has a point in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Hedman has an assist in seven of 11 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Hedman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hedman has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hedman Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 10 11 Points 4 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.