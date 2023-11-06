Monday's contest features the UCF Knights (0-0) and the Florida International Panthers (0-0) squaring off at Addition Financial Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-64 win for heavily favored UCF according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCF vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 78, Florida International 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-13.7)

UCF (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCF Performance Insights

UCF put up 71.5 points per game and allowed 65.5 last year, ranking them 182nd in college basketball on offense and 48th defensively.

The Knights grabbed 31.4 rebounds per game and gave up 29.3 boards last year, ranking 201st and 65th, respectively, in the nation.

With 13.8 assists per game last season, UCF was 117th in college basketball.

With 8.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc last season, the Knights were 49th and 108th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 30.7% from downtown last year, UCF was 82nd and 26th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Knights attempted 42.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 34.8% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 57.8% of their shots, with 65.2% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.