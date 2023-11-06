Tyler Herro plus his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Herro put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 121-114 win versus the Wizards.

In this article, we dig into Herro's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-111)

Over 24.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 116.6 points per contest last season made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Lakers were the 25th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

On defense, the Lakers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 35 9 4 3 1 0 0 12/28/2022 36 18 4 9 3 0 2

