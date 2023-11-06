Monday's contest that pits the South Florida Bulls (0-0) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-0) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-59 in favor of South Florida, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Bulls went 27-7 a season ago.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Florida vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 80, UT Arlington 59

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls' +346 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 60.0 per outing (69th in college basketball).

With 72.7 points per game in AAC games, South Florida posted 2.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (70.1 PPG).

The Bulls averaged 75.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than they averaged away from home (67.8).

Defensively South Florida played better at home last season, giving up 56.7 points per game, compared to 60.0 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.