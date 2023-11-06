Paolo Banchero plus his Orlando Magic teammates face the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Banchero, in his most recent appearance, had 25 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in a 120-101 win over the Lakers.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Over 6.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 114.1 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.9.

On defense, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per game last season, best in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 32 18 3 4 1 0 0

