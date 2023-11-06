The Florida Gators will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the North Florida Ospreys on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network +

North Florida vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys put up 8.7 fewer points per game last year (59.7) than the Gators allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

When North Florida gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 5-5.

Last year, the Gators put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Ospreys gave up (71.2).

Florida went 10-6 last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.

North Florida Schedule