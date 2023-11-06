The Tampa Bay Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev among them, play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Sergachev against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Sergachev has yet to score a goal through 11 games this season.

Sergachev has recorded a point in a game four times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 11 games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Sergachev hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Sergachev has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 10 5 Points 7 0 Goals 2 5 Assists 5

