How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. NJIT on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (0-0) face the NJIT Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes shot 48% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
- Miami (FL) went 18-3 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 201st.
- Last year, the Hurricanes averaged 6.4 more points per game (79.1) than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).
- Miami (FL) had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
- In home games, the Hurricanes ceded 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than when playing on the road (69).
- Miami (FL) made 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/10/2023
|UCF
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Watsco Center
