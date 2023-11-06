Magic vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (4-2) play the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.
Magic vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-1.5
|224.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando's games have gone over 224.5 points only once this season (in six outings).
- Orlando has an average point total of 213.2 in its contests this year, 11.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Magic have put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread.
- Orlando has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.
- Orlando has been at least a -115 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The Magic have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Magic vs Mavericks Additional Info
Magic vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|1
|16.7%
|109.7
|231
|103.5
|219.7
|221.3
|Mavericks
|5
|83.3%
|121.3
|231
|116.2
|219.7
|228
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic score 6.5 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Mavericks allow (116.2).
Magic vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|5-1
|3-0
|1-5
|Mavericks
|3-3
|1-1
|5-1
Magic vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Magic
|Mavericks
|109.7
|121.3
|19
|4
|1-0
|3-3
|1-0
|5-1
|103.5
|116.2
|3
|23
|5-1
|1-0
|4-2
|1-0
