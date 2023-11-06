The Orlando Magic (1-0) go head to head with the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSSW.

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSW

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero put up 20 points last year, plus 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Franz Wagner's numbers last season were 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Markelle Fultz recorded 14 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists. He drained 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He made 52.6% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Cole Anthony collected 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic's numbers last season were 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Kyrie Irving put up 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. recorded 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 boards.

Grant Williams collected 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Dwight Powell put up 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists.

Magic vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Mavericks 111.4 Points Avg. 114.2 114 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 47% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.6% Three Point % 37.1%

