The Orlando Magic (4-2) clash with the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSSW.

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Magic vs Mavericks Additional Info

Magic vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Magic have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 109.7 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are allowing 103.5 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game, with a +31 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.3 points per game (fourth in NBA) and give up 116.2 per outing (23rd in league).

The teams combine to score 231 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 219.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Orlando has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Magic and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +35000 +8000 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

