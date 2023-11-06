Kyle Lowry plus his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Lowry, in his last game, had three points, seven assists and two steals in a 121-114 win over the Wizards.

Below we will break down Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-111)

Over 6.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-106)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last season, allowing 116.6 points per game.

The Lakers were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 44.9 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers gave up 25.7 per game last year, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 31 11 2 4 1 0 0

