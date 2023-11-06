Jalen Suggs and his Orlando Magic teammates will take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 120-101 win over the Lakers, Suggs totaled nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

We're going to examine Suggs' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per contest last year, 16th in the NBA.

The Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 24.9.

On defense, the Mavericks allowed 11.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, best in the NBA.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 26 12 7 4 2 1 1

