Player prop bet odds for Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Lakers at Kaseya Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -120)

The 24.5-point total set for Herro on Monday is 2.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Herro has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Herro has knocked down 3.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Get Herro gear at Fanatics!

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125)

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Monday (19.5).

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's prop bet.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 6.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Kyle Lowry's 5.3 points per game are 1.2 less than Monday's over/under.

He has collected 4.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Lowry's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Lowry has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Davis is averaging 25.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +158)

Monday's over/under for LeBron James is 22.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 23.

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday (6.5).

James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.