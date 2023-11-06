Player prop bet odds for Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Miami Heat host the Los Angeles Lakers at Kaseya Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 24.5-point total set for Herro on Monday is 2.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).
  • Herro has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Herro has knocked down 3.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST
19.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125)
  • The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Monday (19.5).
  • He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.
  • Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's prop bet.

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
6.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +124) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -106)
  • Kyle Lowry's 5.3 points per game are 1.2 less than Monday's over/under.
  • He has collected 4.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Lowry's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Lowry has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +120)
  • Davis is averaging 25.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 more than Monday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).
  • Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +158)
  • Monday's over/under for LeBron James is 22.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 23.
  • He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).
  • James has averaged 7.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday (6.5).
  • James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

