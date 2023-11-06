The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (2-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 222.5.

Heat vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 222.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 combined points.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat have covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

Miami has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Heat vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 3 50% 107.3 219.1 112 227.7 220.5 Lakers 3 50% 111.8 219.1 115.7 227.7 226.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The 107.3 points per game the Heat score are 8.4 fewer points than the Lakers give up (115.7).

Heat vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Heat and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 1-5 0-3 3-3 Lakers 1-5 0-2 2-4

Heat vs. Lakers Point Insights

Heat Lakers 107.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 0-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 112 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 0-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-2 1-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

