On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Miami Heat (1-0) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, SportsNet LA

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo collected 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last year. He also drained 54% of his shots from the floor.

Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also put up 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in league).

Caleb Martin's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He made 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Kyle Lowry's numbers last season were 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He made 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

LeBron James posted 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists last season, shooting 50% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Christian Wood put up 16.6 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 boards.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Austin Reaves posted 13 points, 3 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Heat vs. Lakers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Lakers 109.5 Points Avg. 117.2 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 46% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.4% Three Point % 34.6%

