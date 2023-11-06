The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Miami Heat (2-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA.

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 113 - Heat 110

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.9)

Lakers (-2.9) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.4

In the 2023-24 season, the Heat (1-5-0 ATS) and the Lakers (1-5-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Neither Miami nor Los Angeles has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Heat as favorites by 1.5 or more and Lakers as underdogs by 1.5 or more).

Miami's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (three out of six), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (two out of six).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 0-2, while the Heat are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are averaging 107.3 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 112 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Miami is averaging 43 boards per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is ceding 46.3 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Heat are putting up 25.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Miami is averaging 13.7 turnovers per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 16.2 turnovers per game (fifth-best).

With a 39.1% three-point percentage this season, the Heat rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 14th in the league by sinking 12.5 treys per contest.

