The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Miami Heat (2-4).

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Heat have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 107.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are giving up 112.0 per outing to rank 16th in the NBA.

The Lakers put up 111.8 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 115.7 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a -23 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

These two teams score a combined 219.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 227.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Miami has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has won just one game against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1300 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.