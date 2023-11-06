Franz Wagner plus his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 120-101 win over the Lakers, Wagner put up 26 points.

Let's look at Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114.1 points per game last year made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Mavericks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 44.7 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks gave up 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the league.

The Mavericks were the best team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 33 22 3 6 0 0 0 10/30/2022 35 11 2 4 0 1 0

