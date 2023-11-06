The Florida Gators (0-0) are heavy, 21.5-point favorites against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is 142.5.

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -21.5 142.5

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida and its opponents combined to score more than 142.5 points in 15 of 29 games last season.

Florida games had an average of 139.8 points last season, 2.7 less than this game's over/under.

Florida went 14-14-0 ATS last season.

Florida sported a 14-14-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-17-0 mark from Loyola (MD).

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 15 51.7% 71.2 138.5 68.6 139.2 140.5 Loyola (MD) 13 43.3% 67.3 138.5 70.6 139.2 134.9

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gators put up only 0.6 more points per game (71.2) than the Greyhounds gave up (70.6).

Florida went 8-8 against the spread and 13-5 overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 14-14-0 1-0 16-13-0 Loyola (MD) 13-17-0 0-0 16-14-0

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Loyola (MD) 10-6 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 3-13 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

