How to Watch the Florida State vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles battle the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Florida State vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers averaged 13.5 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Seminoles allowed (66.9).
- Charleston Southern went 5-16 last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
- Last year, the Seminoles put up 9.1 more points per game (79.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (70.2).
- When Florida State totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 21-5.
- The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.
- The Buccaneers shot at a 16.0% rate from the field last season, 23.4 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
