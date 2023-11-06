The Florida State Seminoles battle the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Charleston Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers averaged 13.5 fewer points per game last year (53.4) than the Seminoles allowed (66.9).

Charleston Southern went 5-16 last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Last year, the Seminoles put up 9.1 more points per game (79.3) than the Buccaneers allowed (70.2).

When Florida State totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 21-5.

The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Buccaneers allowed to opponents.

The Buccaneers shot at a 16.0% rate from the field last season, 23.4 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Schedule