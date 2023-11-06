Monday's game features the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-0) facing off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 89-46 win for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Seminoles went 23-10 over the course of the season.

Florida State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 89, Charleston Southern 46

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game last season, with a +408 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and gave up 66.9 per contest (245th in college basketball).

With 76.2 points per game in ACC action, Florida State posted 3.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (79.3 PPG).

The Seminoles put up 86.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Florida State surrendered 60.2 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 73.3.

