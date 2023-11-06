The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
  • In games Butler shot better than 48.4% from the field, it went 11-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 349th.
  • Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 15.5 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (80.8).
  • When Butler totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 4-0.

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 4-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 302nd.
  • The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were just 4.3 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
  • Eastern Michigan had a 2-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Butler played better at home last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game in away games.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in road games.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Butler fared better in home games last season, making 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Eastern Michigan scored 68.6 points per game last season, 5.4 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74).
  • At home, the Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 84.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan made more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Michigan - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 East Tennessee State - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

