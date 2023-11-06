The UCF Knights will start their 2023-24 season facing the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Knights gave up to opponents (62.2).
  • When Bethune-Cookman allowed fewer than 60.6 points last season, it went 7-6.
  • Last year, the Knights put up 60.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats gave up.
  • UCF had a 7-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/15/2023 Iona - Moore Gymnasium

