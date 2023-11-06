The UCF Knights will start their 2023-24 season facing the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats averaged just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Knights gave up to opponents (62.2).

When Bethune-Cookman allowed fewer than 60.6 points last season, it went 7-6.

Last year, the Knights put up 60.6 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats gave up.

UCF had a 7-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule