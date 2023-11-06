The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) are double-digit, 17.5-point favorites against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on B1G+. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -17.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman combined with its opponent to score more than 138.5 points in 15 of 27 games last season.

Wildcats outings last year had a 142.9-point average over/under, 4.4 more points than this game's total.

The Wildcats were 16-11-0 against the spread last season.

Bethune-Cookman's .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Minnesota's .519 mark (14-13-0 ATS Record).

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 138.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 138.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 9 33.3% 62.9 130.8 71 146 132.9 Bethune-Cookman 15 55.6% 67.9 130.8 75 146 140.4

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up just 3.1 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Golden Gophers gave up (71).

When it scored more than 71 points last season, Bethune-Cookman went 5-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 0-0 12-15-0 Bethune-Cookman 16-11-0 0-3 15-12-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota Bethune-Cookman 6-11 Home Record 8-5 1-9 Away Record 3-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

