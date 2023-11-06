The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: B1G+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Bethune-Cookman had a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 211th.
  • The Wildcats averaged only 3.1 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71.0).
  • Bethune-Cookman went 5-3 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.6.
  • At home, Bethune-Cookman sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (34.2%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena
11/10/2023 Trinity (FL) - Moore Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Trinity Baptist - Moore Gymnasium

