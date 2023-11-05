With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Houston Texans in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Trey Palmer a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has caught 12 passes on 24 targets for 116 yards and two TDs, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

In two of seven games this season, Palmer has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0

